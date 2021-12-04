AP named the time when the US expects the “offensive” of Russia in Ukraine – RBK

At the end of November, The New York Times wrote about the “imminent invasion”, citing sources. US officials suggested that the likelihood of a Russian offensive increases with the onset of cold weather, CBS News reported.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, argued that Moscow was not preparing for aggression against Ukraine, and explained that the movement of equipment across Russia should not be of interest to anyone except the country itself.

In early November, the Ukrainian State Border Service claimed that it did not see Russia’s military activity on the border. However, on November 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that there are approximately 115 thousand military, tanks, artillery, air and naval forces and electronic warfare in the border regions of Russia.

At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Ukraine had sent 125 thousand soldiers to the conflict area in Donbass.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also accused Russia of pulling the armed forces to the Ukrainian border. He called on the Kremlin to be “more transparent” about troop movements. Later, the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin could decide to “invade” as soon as possible, and warned about sanctions against Moscow in case of aggression.

Putin recalled that the media reported on a potential Russian offensive against Ukraine at the beginning of this year during the Zapad-21 exercises, and indicated that this did not happen.

Biden later revealed that the US and Europe are working to prevent a Russian “invasion” of Ukraine. He explained that countries are developing “a comprehensive and meaningful package of measures designed to make it difficult, very difficult for Mr. Putin to do what people fear.”