Americans decided to set a date for Russia’s attack on Ukraine
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. American intelligence services say Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. The Associated Press reports, citing a source in the US presidential administration. According to the agency’s interlocutor, Russia is preparing to deploy up to 175,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, half of which are already at their respective points. The source also told the media about Moscow’s “plans” to send about 100 battalion tactical groups along with armored vehicles, artillery and necessary equipment to the border areas. Recently, Western media have reiterated that Russia is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine. Kiev initially denied this information and stated that they did not record the build-up of Russian troops on the border, but then they also began to warn of the planned attack. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, noting that they are used to justify the deployment of NATO troops near the Russian border. According to the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russia is not hatching aggressive plans and is going to attack anyone, while the movement of troops on its territory should not bother anyone.
AP: US intelligence claims Russia will “attack” Ukraine in January
According to the interlocutor of the agency, Russia is preparing to deploy up to 175 thousand servicemen on the border with Ukraine, half of which are already at the appropriate points.
The source also told the media about Moscow’s “plans” to send about 100 battalion tactical groups to the border areas along with armored vehicles, artillery and the necessary equipment.
Recently, Western media are again talking about the fact that Russia is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine. In Kiev, at first they denied this information and stated that they did not record the build-up of Russian troops on the border, but then they also began to warn about the planned attack.
05:13
Biden said he does not recognize Putin’s “red lines” in Ukraine
Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, noting that they are being used to justify the deployment of a NATO contingent near the Russian border. According to the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russia is not hatching aggressive plans and is going to attack anyone, while the movement of troops on its territory should not bother anyone.