Americans decided to set a date for Russia’s attack on Ukraine

2021-12-04T10: 42

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. American intelligence services say Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. The Associated Press reports, citing a source in the US presidential administration. According to the agency’s interlocutor, Russia is preparing to deploy up to 175,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, half of which are already at their respective points. The source also told the media about Moscow’s “plans” to send about 100 battalion tactical groups along with armored vehicles, artillery and necessary equipment to the border areas. Recently, Western media have reiterated that Russia is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine. Kiev initially denied this information and stated that they did not record the build-up of Russian troops on the border, but then they also began to warn of the planned attack. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, noting that they are used to justify the deployment of NATO troops near the Russian border. According to the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russia is not hatching aggressive plans and is going to attack anyone, while the movement of troops on its territory should not bother anyone.

