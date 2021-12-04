Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi sang a song from “Don’t Look Up” (Video)

Rating: 7.5 out of 10.

The documentary “Monsters of Rock in Tushino. 30 Years Later ”(2021, directed by Alexey Kiselyov) was shown by Channel One on the night of December 4, 2021.

On September 28, 1991, Metallica and AC / DC came to us in Tushino for a free festival to commemorate the victory of the forces of good over the State Emergency Committee. I went down to the metro, drove two stops, got off at Tushinskaya, crossed the Volokolamskoe highway and went to the airfield (now there is the Spartak stadium). As I learned much later, about 1,600,000 (one million six hundred thousand) people visited the Tushino field that day.

A documentary by Alexei Kiselev is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Monsters of Rock in Tushino festival. The authors of the tape did not shoot the multi-hour series and did not invite many people as speakers – for example, there are no representatives of Metallica in the film, the group’s photographer speaks for Pantera, and for some reason the musicians of the Master group convey the impressions of the “ordinary viewers”. Nevertheless, the main characters who organized the festival gladly recollected their 30-year-old adventure. Boris Zosimov has long retired and enjoys a well-deserved vacation in the villa: in his story about “Monsters of Rock” the word “nonsense” often sounds in relation to the idea of ​​organizing a large-scale rock festival in three weeks and how they managed to negotiate visas for Americans and aircraft for the transport of equipment. For today, all this sounds quite fantastic – “it was a fun time,” as Mr. Zosimov emphasized. A lot was also told by Ed Ratnikov, who did not leave the promotion business, and Sergey Chistoprudov, Zosimov’s former partner in BIZ Enterprises.

The organizers recall how many times the festival was in jeopardy due to the impossibility of the task and the organizational difficulties that arise every day. However, even the phrase “we did the impossible” Boris Zosimov says, hiding a sly smile. For 1991, the organization of such a festival was, of course, a miracle. But a month before that, Felix Edmundovich was “overthrown” from the pedestal – after that, other miracles began to seem quite possible. The audience perceived “Monsters of Rock in Tushino” as one of the symbols of a new wonderful life, where there is a lot of freedom and few prohibitions.

It turned out that freedom has enough side effects: the seemingly ideal open-air without fences and with the sale of alcohol went down in history not only as a “Russian Woodstock”, but also as a “Tushino rampage”. I left the festival at dusk to the rhythms of AC / DC across the squishing field, trying not to step on the bodies of drunken brothers. In the film, a lot is remembered how the power of Metallica’s sound shocked the people in front of the stage. Ordinary spectators were no less shocked by fights with the police and bottles flying over their heads: the crowd, unaccustomed to large-scale musical performances, tried to break through closer to the stage, unaccustomed conscripts from the internal troops entered the battle with the audience – according to official data, no one died, but there were enough victims. According to the organizers, the main mess took place under Pantera and “E.ST.”

The film 30 years later could answer the question of what the guitarist Grigory Bezugly was doing as part of the EST group, but it only made it even more confusing. In the memoirs of the participants, insurmountable disagreements arose on this matter. But it turned out that Grinya himself, despite his doltish image, perfectly remembered the whole festival and in the film became an involuntary, but very emotional guide to “Monsters of Rock”.

The filmmakers, through the mouth of the show organizers, emphasize the thesis of an “unprecedented celebration of music”, without focusing on the fact that it was also a “holiday of disobedience” – which cannot be repeated. The organizers of modern Russian open airs have almost learned how to install toilets, deliver food and prevent the smuggling of illegal substances – but deep down, they would not mind breaking fences and making a real break.

Alexey Mazhaev, InterMedia