Artificial turf skating rinks open in Moscow parks

To visit one of the oldest artificial skating rinks in the capital in Gorky Park, dance on ice to jazz compositions in the Hermitage Garden or get acquainted with the work of famous artists in Perovsky Park – ice skating fans have many options for their leisure time. 20 skating rinks with artificial ice cover have opened in Moscow parks. Seven of them are free. Most of the sites are open from 10:00 to 23:00.

“Skating rinks are located in different parts of the city. These are traditional points of attraction for Muscovites in winter. They spend time with the whole family, make appointments with friends. Each site offers its own musical or interactive program. And thanks to the artificial ice surface, skating is possible even during thaws, ”said Natalya Sergunina, Deputy Mayor of Moscow.

Catch the reflection in Mirror and see Ice Shine

The famous ice rink in Gorky Park turns 90 years old. In the jubilee year, the historical name was returned to him – “Mirror”which he received in the 1930s. Zerkalny includes two main skating rinks, as well as a children’s and hockey rink. You can ride from Tuesday to Sunday. And booking skates for rental is very simple: you need to leave an application in the online format.

All information about the work of the ice rink is presented on the park’s website.

V garden “Hermitage” the skating rink “PROLed” was opened, it works every day. Guests of the skating rink can listen to jazz, and during breaks learn interesting facts about the New Year, winter sports and much more in the thematic headings “PROFacts” and “PROZnaniye”. In the weekly heading “PROUdachu”, one of the jazz radio stations will give away a couple of tickets to visit this ice rink. The evening illumination of the skating rink and the garden creates a special atmosphere. The opening hours are on the park’s website.

The main feature of the “City-skating rink”, which opened in park “Krasnaya Presnya”, is a neon light. Next to the skating rink, which has an area of ​​800 square meters, there is a photo zone in the form of a cube with luminous inscriptions. City-skating rink is perfect for leisure with children: here you can use the family fare – take a combo ticket at a bargain price. There is a skate rental for children and adults. The skating rink is open daily. The opening hours are published on the park’s website.

One of the largest artificial skating rinks in Moscow parks is Shining Ice. It is located in Tagansky Park, its area is 4.6 thousand square meters. For visitors there is a rental and sharpening point for skates, a locker room, and a cafe. The site is open daily. The schedule is on the park’s website.

Fairy Tales on “Polyarny” and “Silver Ice”

V Fili park a small free skating rink called “Polyarny” has been opened. Daily audio broadcasts of Arctic fairy tales are arranged for its guests and a musical program is organized. To get there, you need to pre-register on the site.

The program of the ice rink, which opened in park of the 50th anniversary of October, devote to the themes of friendship and family. Admission to the skating rink is free, by prior registration. There is a heated changing room for guests with the option of renting lockers. A musical program has also been prepared. There is a skate sharpening point.

V Perovsky Park an artificial ice rink with an area of ​​one thousand square meters was opened. Here you can not only go ice skating, but also get acquainted with the work of famous artists and writers – the tent on the ice rink is decorated with reproductions of paintings, which are divided according to painting directions. Each is equipped with a QR code, when you hover over which you can learn more about the work and its author. In the musical breaks at the rink, a special rubric sounds, the listeners of which are told interesting facts about artists and painting. The ice rink opening hours are presented on the park’s website.

Ice skating rink “Silver Ice” in Izmailovsky Park covers an area of ​​over three thousand square meters. The atmosphere of a winter fairy tale is created here by musical compositions. You can warm up with tea and have a snack without taking off your skates – there is a food court on the ice. The skating rink is open daily. The schedule of sessions is available on the park’s website.

Another large ice rink is located in landscape park “Mitino”… It is called “Ldinka” and covers an area of ​​four thousand square meters. The schedule of his work is on the park’s website.

Which other parks have artificial ice skating rinks open:

– skating rink “Metelitsa” in Babushkinsky Park;

– ice hockey rink in the Mitino landscape park, admission is free;

– “KinoKatok” in the “Angarsk Ponds” park, admission is free;

– “Live! Skating rink” in the Vorontsovo estate, admission is free;

– skating rink in the Dubki park, admission is free;

– skating rink in Goncharovsky Park, admission is free;

– skating rink in the Khodynskoe Pole park;

– skating rink in the Bauman Garden.

Compliance with sanitary measures

Due to the epidemiological situation, tickets can only be purchased online at parks’ websites; traditional ticket offices will not work. This information will be posted on special signs at the entrance to each skating rink.

When buying a ticket, you need to indicate your contact information: full name, phone number, email. The user will then receive a ticket to their email. It can be printed in advance or shown on the ice rink from the screen of a mobile device. To visit the free skating rink, you will need to pre-register.

All sites will operate according to certain sessions. The detailed timetable is offered to be found on the parks’ websites or on their pages on social networks.

Masks must be used at rental points and changing rooms. At the entrance, they will measure the temperature. For each object, including the skating rink itself, the maximum number of visitors who can be there at the same time has been calculated. Guests are advised to arrive shortly before the start of the session in order to have time to change before going on the ice and not to create queues.