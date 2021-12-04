https://ria.ru/20211204/azerbaydzhan-1762194971.html

Baku handed over ten servicemen detained at the border to Yerevan

Baku handed over to Yerevan 10 servicemen detained at the border, in return received a map of minefields in Karabakh, the State Service said in a statement … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

2021-12-04T18: 21

BAKU, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. Baku handed over 10 servicemen detained at the border to Yerevan, in return received a map of minefields in Karabakh, the State Security Service of the country said. The ministry noted that earlier, on November 26, & nbsp; ” of Armenian origin. “At the same time, as a result of negotiations, the Armenian side handed over to the Azerbaijani side maps of minefields and other territories liberated from occupation of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We express our gratitude to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation for the mediation provided in the transfer of maps of minefields statement.

