Belarus accuses Ukrainian military helicopter of border violation
The State Border Committee of Belarus reported that during the exercise, Ukrainian pilots flying a military Mi-8 helicopter violated the Belarusian border. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021
2021-12-04T17: 58
2021-12-04T17: 58
2021-12-04T18: 58
MINSK, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. The State Border Committee of Belarus reported that during the exercise, Ukrainian pilots flying a military Mi-8 helicopter violated the Belarusian border. Of the Republic of Belarus from Ukraine “, – quotes the statement of the state border committee Sputnik Belarus. It is explained that the Mi-8 at an altitude of about one hundred meters crossed the border and flew to a depth of up to a kilometer into the country.” The Ukrainian side has been informed about this incident, “the border committee said. . It is noted that the incident occurred during the conduct of Ukraine exercises on the border with Belarus.
