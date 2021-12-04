https://ria.ru/20211204/vertolet-1762192781.html

Belarus accuses Ukrainian military helicopter of border violation

Belarus accused the Ukrainian military helicopter of violating the border

Belarus accuses Ukrainian military helicopter of border violation

The State Border Committee of Belarus reported that during the exercise, Ukrainian pilots flying a military Mi-8 helicopter violated the Belarusian border. RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

MINSK, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. The State Border Committee of Belarus reported that during the exercise, Ukrainian pilots flying a military Mi-8 helicopter violated the Belarusian border. Of the Republic of Belarus from Ukraine “, – quotes the statement of the state border committee Sputnik Belarus. It is explained that the Mi-8 at an altitude of about one hundred meters crossed the border and flew to a depth of up to a kilometer into the country.” The Ukrainian side has been informed about this incident, “the border committee said. . It is noted that the incident occurred during the conduct of Ukraine exercises on the border with Belarus.

