Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced the risk of loss of statehood due to EU sanctions

MINSK, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei said that the European Union could forever lose the possibility of normal relations with Belarus if the sanctions pressure continues, and the republic itself could lose its statehood, the foreign minister said in an interview with the Belarus 1 TV channel, the transcript of which is posted on the Foreign Ministry website According to him, the European colleagues have a certain understanding, but for certain reasons this opinion is “discussed behind the scenes” so as not to be criticized by public opinion or the media of their countries. “I want to say that even yesterday, when meeting with a number of colleagues, when I said that you are going to impose sanctions today, they were surprised. They say that “we have not yet discussed at our level, at the level of foreign ministers, the final imposition of sanctions.” Unfortunately, the European Union has such a complex bureaucratic a mechanism when, relatively speaking, the transport department can accept its sanctions, the political department can take Makei agree with the introduction of this package of sanctions. And, secondly, not everyone even clearly understood that it was on December 2 that these sanctions would be introduced. Many people agree with our statement that no one will ever achieve their goals through the sanctions confrontation. Not all, but very many, “the minister added. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the republic emphasized that there are people in the EU who also understand that it is necessary to find ways of communication that will make it possible to get out of the current situation.
“In the end, no one will win. Belarus risks losing its statehood if the sanctions pressure continues. Although we will do everything to prevent this from happening. And the European Union will lose Belarus forever. And I think that this is absolutely not in the interests of Europe.” , – said Makei.
According to him, the European colleagues have a certain understanding, but for certain reasons this opinion is “discussed behind the scenes” so as not to be criticized by public opinion or the media of their countries.
“I want to say that even yesterday, meeting with a number of colleagues, when I said that you are going to impose sanctions today, they were surprised. sanctions “. Unfortunately, in the European Union there is such a complex bureaucratic mechanism when, relatively speaking, the transport department can accept its sanctions, the political department can accept its sanctions,” Makei continued.
“But, as my communication with colleagues shows, firstly, not everyone agreed with the introduction of this package of sanctions. And, secondly, not everyone even clearly understood that these sanctions would be introduced on December 2. Many agree that no one will ever achieve their goals through the sanctions confrontation. Not all, but very many, “the minister added.
The head of the republic’s foreign ministry stressed that there are people in the EU who also understand that it is necessary to find ways of communication that will allow us to get out of the current situation.
