Biden refused to recognize Russian “red lines” in Ukraine – RBK

The American president said he was counting on a long conversation with Vladimir Putin

Photo: Evan Vucci / AP



US President Joe Biden shared his expectations from the upcoming conversation with Vladimir Putin. In particular, he reacted to the statements about the “red lines” mentioned by the President of Russia.

Speaking with reporters before leaving for the weekend at the Camp David residence, Biden said that he was counting on a long conversation with Putin. “We are afraid of Russia’s actions, and I would like to discuss this issue,” the American president said.

He added that he had prepared certain proposals for the Russian president, but did not go into details.

Also, Biden said that he does not recognize any “red lines”. This is how he reacted to the latest statement from Moscow. Vladimir Putin speaking at the Russia Calling! Forum said that the “red lines” in relation to Ukraine “primarily in the creation of threats to us that may come from this territory.”

On the eve of the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that for Moscow the “red line” is Ukraine’s accession to NATO.