Biden warned that he would not accept Putin’s “red lines” in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said that he did not accept any “red lines” in the context of the situation in Ukraine, about which Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke, according to the journalistic pool of the White House. added that he expects to have a long conversation with Putin. “We have known about Russian actions for a long time and I expect that we will have a long conversation,” Biden said. At the Russia Calling forum, Putin said that the “red lines” for Moscow would become the deployment of weapons on the territory of a neighboring country and other threats to state security. Western media and politicians have recently begun to assert that Moscow is allegedly concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Russia is moving armed forces within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. Moscow stressed that statements about “Russian aggression” are being used as a pretext for building up the NATO contingent in the border regions.
