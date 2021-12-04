Bitcoin fell following the stock markets on the Treasury inversion and the speech of the head of the IMF



Investors are leaving risky assets, having received a textbook signal and an unambiguous hint of a tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy.

Each economic crisis, which led to a sharp drop in stocks by 30-50% and Bitcoin by 50-80%, began with the inversion of US government bonds – Treasuries. It consisted in an increase in the yield of 2-year short-term securities, above 10-year long-term securities.

As a rule, the risks of the owners of long-term treasuries are higher, which always presupposes the presence of a premium in excess of short-term government obligations. The situation is changing before the crisis, the current inversion occurred at the end of November and increased strongly by the end of this week.



This does not mean that the Black Swan will arrive tomorrow. The last signal of the inversion came in 2019, before the crash, the markets rallied until March 2020. However, the example of 2018 shows that Bitcoin sales started earlier. In the history of the cryptocurrency market, there have been only the above two Treasury inversions.

Kristalina Georgieva’s speech at the online forum “Reuters Next” was another reason for the negative. The head of the IMF directly advised the US Federal Reserve to increase rates and cut QE programs. Tightening monetary policy to combat inflation deprives markets of debt capital inflows that are profitable for investment during a period of zero interest rates.

Investors are expecting an increase in QE rollback at the next meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC). This possibility was transparently hinted at by the head of the Fed, Jerome Powell, speaking in the US Congress.