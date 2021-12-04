Bitcoin price plummeted by more than 20%

The cost of bitcoin on December 4 during trading fell by more than 20%, follows from the data of the Coinmarketcap cryptocurrency exchange. At its lowest level in 24 hours, Bitcoin was worth $ 42,874.6, Coinmarketcap shows. This is the lowest cost of a cryptocurrency since the end of September, for the first time since the same time its price dropped below $ 43,000, follows from the graph on the exchange website. Bitcoin capitalization fell to about $ 890 million. Reuters indicates that the value of bitcoin fell to $ 41,967 – or 22%.

By 15:00 Moscow time, Bitcoin was worth about $ 46,700 – a fall of 18%, data from Coinmarketcap showed. According to the Coindesk portal, at the lowest level for the day, Bitcoin was worth $ 42,019. The trading volume in 24 hours exceeded $ 3.5 billion. The value of the second most popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum, also decreased by almost 16%, Coinmarketcap shows. Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin fell in price by almost 23%. The total capitalization of 11,392 cryptocurrencies during trading fell by almost 15% to $ 2.34 trillion, Reuters wrote with reference to the cryptocurrency trading platform Coingecko. The total capitalization exceeded $ 3 trillion in November when bitcoin hit a new record in value, the agency added.

The collapse of cryptocurrencies followed a week of volatility in financial markets, Reuters noted. On Friday, December 3, stocks and US federal loan bond yields fell after statistics showed a slowdown in the decline in US unemployment in November, and amid the spread of the new variant of the omicron coronavirus. In addition, the sale began ahead of a speech by the heads of eight major cryptocurrency exchanges, including the Coinbase platform, in the US House of Representatives on December 8, Reuters added.

The surge in inflation also leads to volatility in the market, which forces central banks to tighten monetary policy, and this threatens with a reduction in liquidity, which led to an increase in the prices of various assets, Bloomberg wrote. “Markets are nervous about the uncertainty around the omicron, which has been happening in different countries. It is difficult to say what this means for the economy and markets, hence the uncertainty, ”Vijay Ayyar, head of the Asia-Pacific region of the Luno cryptocurrency exchange, told the agency.

Bitcoin in early November for the first time rose above $ 68,000. Cryptocurrency assets then rose in price due to the desire of investors to save their savings from inflation, wrote The Wall Street Journal.