https://ria.ru/20211203/blinken-1762127980.html
Blinken told when the talks between Putin and Biden will take place
Blinken told when the talks between Putin and Biden will take place – Russia news today
Blinken told when the talks between Putin and Biden will take place
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the talks between US and Russian leaders Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will take place “in the very near future.” RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
2021-12-03T22: 43
2021-12-03T22: 43
2021-12-03T23: 22
in the world
USA
vladimir putin
joe biden
anthony blinken
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/11/1737359020_0-0:2975:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_7284404adff8cc44f042805d6fabbaf5.jpg
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the talks between US and Russian leaders Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will take place “very soon.” “I expect them to talk soon,” he told Reuters NEXT. Blinken also noted that Biden plans to reiterate his desire for a predictable and stable relationship between Moscow and Washington. Assistant to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov earlier said that the leaders of the two countries during the conversation could touch on the topic of strategic stability, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, Iran, Libya and Ukraine. The Kremlin expects the parties to find a suitable time for both heads of state.
https://ria.ru/20211203/antonov-1762094286.html
USA
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/11/1737359020_0-0:2520:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_058f15b8d07d8771a15fae948678a301.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, usa, vladimir putin, joe biden, anthony blinken, russia
Blinken told when the talks between Putin and Biden will take place