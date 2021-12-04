https://ria.ru/20211203/blinken-1762127980.html

Blinken told when the talks between Putin and Biden will take place

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the talks between US and Russian leaders Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will take place “very soon.” “I expect them to talk soon,” he told Reuters NEXT. Blinken also noted that Biden plans to reiterate his desire for a predictable and stable relationship between Moscow and Washington. Assistant to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov earlier said that the leaders of the two countries during the conversation could touch on the topic of strategic stability, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, Iran, Libya and Ukraine. The Kremlin expects the parties to find a suitable time for both heads of state.

