Turkey armed Ukraine with its drones to the teeth against Russia
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine has acquired significantly more Bayraktar TB2 UAVs from Turkey than previously reported, Bloomberg writes, citing sources in Ankara’s government agencies. The agency claims that since 2019, the Turkish side has sold to Kiev “many” drones along with missiles and control stations. The government and drone manufacturer Baykar Makina declined to comment on this information. The Bloomberg source also announced plans of Ankara and Kiev to jointly produce launch vehicles similar to the Ukrainian Zenit-2, however, as noted by the source, Turkey denies such intentions. December last year, Kiev had six attack Turkish UAV Bayraktar TB2 and several hundred high-precision missiles for them. It was reported that in 2021 Ukraine will acquire about 15 more drones. Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the country had purchased shock drones from Turkey to “contain” Russia and protect its territory. the press service of the office of the president of Ukraine announced the signing of a memorandum with the Turkish Bayraktar on the construction of a joint center for the maintenance and modernization of drones near Kiev. in Kiev, such weapons can lead to negative consequences and destabilization.
