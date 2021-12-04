Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton will play in a movie about auto racing

Hollywood is preparing a new film project about car racing. Despite the fact that there is little information about the film, the presence of at least one major actor has already been announced. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Brad Pitt will join the work on the as-yet-untitled film.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, Top Gun: The Maverick), produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Beverly Hills Cop, Bad Boys, Air Prison, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, Pirates of the Caribbean, Treasures of the Nation, Deja Vu, Gemini, Top Gun: Maverick), screenwriter – Eren Kruger (Ring and Ring 2, Key from all doors “,” House of Dreams “, parts of” Transformers “-” Revenge of the Fallen “,” The Dark Side of the Moon “,” The Age of Extermination “).

Sources of the publication add that the film will also star the famous British racer, Formula 1 pilot Lewis Hamilton.

At the moment, negotiations are underway about which film studio will deal with this project. But it is known that many giants such as MGM, Sony, Paramount and Universal, actively aimed to get this film. Streaming services – Netflix, Apple, Disney and Amazon – keep up with them.