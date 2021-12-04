Brad Pitt is dating Lisa Stelley – what is known about her

Brad Pitt’s new darling Lisa Stelli loves to cook sweets, works as a model and has three daughters. The beauty is 12 years younger than the ex-wife of the actor Angelina Jolie.

The stars’ romance was reported by the American media, citing an insider. OBOZREVATEL has collected facts from the life and photos of the romantic hobby of a Hollywood star (to see the photo, scroll to the bottom of the page).

It is known that Lisa Stelli is the ex-wife of the son of the famous musician Ozzy Osbourne Jack. The couple got engaged in 2012 in Hawaii after 4 months of a hot relationship.

Video of the day

The model has three daughters from her first marriage – Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 3. She and Jack divorced in 2019 after 7 years of marriage.

The trials lasted six months, until the young people divided the property and resolved the issue with the custody of the children. All three daughters stayed with their mother, and Jack pledged to pay child support.

In 2020, Lisa announced a relationship with actor Skylar Astin, but their romance lasted less than a year. Since then, the model has not been seen on dates.

Lisa was born on March 4, 1987, which makes her 23 years younger than the actor. She is fond of baking sweets, which she enjoys showing on her blog.

In addition, the American is the founder of the “Fancy Sprinkles” project, which sells unusual edible glitter, jewelry, sprinkles and culinary accessories.

Also, Pitt’s chosen one often works as a model in photo shoots. For her, choose bright images with unusual makeup.

Earlier OBOZREVATEL reported that Angelina Jolie was noticed on a date with her ex-husband. The network says that the couple wants to restore the romance.