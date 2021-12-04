Brad Pitt to star in racing movie with Lewis Hamilton (Hollywood Reporter)

Oscar winner (12 Years a Slave as co-producer and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Best Supporting Actor) Brad Pitt will star in a new project dedicated to racing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The picture has not yet received a title, and the content is unknown.

It will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known for his work on Oblivion and Top Gun: Maverick. Paramount, MGM, Sony and Universal, as well as streaming services from Netflix, Apple, Amazon and Disney, are competing for the realization of the idea. Veteran mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer and screenwriter Ehren Kruger, who worked with Kosinski on Maverick, are also in the blockbuster’s promotional package. It is stated that seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is also involved in the work.

In 2019, the film “Ford vs. Ferrari” was released. Pitt and Kosinski were supposed to be involved in its creation, but dropped out of the project early on.

