Brad Pitt will play in a movie about racing

In addition to the famous actor, the Formula 1 champion will take part in the film.

Director Joseph Kosinski, known for his fantastic films Tron: Legacy and Oblivion, is working on a new film about racers. It became known that the role of one of the heroes of the film will be performed by Brad Pitt. It is noteworthy that the film will star the seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Giants such as Paramount, MGM, Sony, Universal, Netflix, Apple, Amazon and, surprisingly, Disney are vying for the right to produce Joseph Kosinski’s new film. It is worth mentioning that the film was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who took part in the production of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The film directed by Joseph Kosinski does not yet have an approved title, the full cast and plot details are kept secret. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Brad Pitt has joined the cast.

By the way, in 2022 three films with Brad Pitt will be released: Babylon, Lost City D and High Speed ​​Train. Despite the enduring popularity and successful career, the actor adheres to a laconic and comfortable lifestyle, not forgetting to share his style secrets.