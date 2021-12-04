“Bring Tony Stark back,” fans wrote on the billboard, and Infinity War is here. After all, movie fans are ashamed of the poster

Iron Man fans missed their favorite so much that they again demanded that the character be resurrected in the MCU, this time on a big billboard. But in vain, they only angered the moviegoers, because they are happy with the storyline of Tony Stark. So this is what Infinity War actually looks like.

In April 2019, the movie Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters around the world, and it seems that fans of the film franchise will never forget it. Indeed, in the epic battle with Thanos in the gauntlet of infinity, the Avengers lost one fighter after another, and the loyal spectators did not stop shedding tears. And now, on the eve of the anniversary of the release of the last film about their favorite heroes, the fans recalled their bitter loss in the person of Iron Man.

Tony Stark fans set up a billboard in Los Angeles in honor of the character. On a billboard, fans again asked Marvel Studios to bring Iron Man, their beloved Tony Stark, back to life. Twitter account holders Lights, Camera, Pod April 22 published a shot of a billboard asking “For our beloved hero, please bring Tony Stark back.” Also on the billboard is the hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife, which fans of the franchise are suggesting to trend Twitter.

However, this sweet and emotional gesture from fans is unlikely to motivate the Marvel Studio team and Robert Downey Jr. to think about the continuation of the story of “Iron Man”. After all, the actor has said more than once that it was not easy for him to incarnate Tony Stark.

It was hard to play Tony Stark, I was deeply immersed in the character. I had an incredible ten year run which was satisfying. I did everything I could with this character and now I can do something else. Now, as a middle age, I understand that this is all part of the journey, and it all ends. I am happy and infinitely grateful to fate for being where I ended up, ”Robert Downey Jr. said in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

In the comments to a post with a photo of a billboard asking fans, moviegoers reacted negatively to the fans’ flash mob.

* SIGH * Fans. Iron Man left for a reason. Some people don’t like change. Marvel Studio makes a variety of stories. The Iron Man case has already ended. The billboard was probably made by the same people who love to go crazy with movies and stories.

God, how ashamed of them.

Why are they spoiling everything?

Stop it. I love Marvel and I don’t need these stupid petitions. Tony had a whole arch with a very significant death. Leave it. These “fandom” movements are getting so annoying.

Tony Stark is dearly loved by everyone: from creators to fans. Studio Marvel admitted that the shot with the fists of the Avengers in the movie “Avengers: Endgame” is an easter egg. And this is too touching a reference to Iron Man.

It seems that the creators of this film always have some tricks up their sleeves. The Avengers scriptwriters showed a voiceover from the set of Avengers: Infinity War. Fans are thrilled as Doctor Strange is donning a Tony Stark suit.