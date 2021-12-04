https://ria.ru/20211204/nato-1762151399.html

The British put forward tough demands on NATO because of Russia

Readers of the British edition of The Times harshly criticized NATO’s policy in Eastern Europe, accusing the leadership of the alliance of growing tensions around the situation RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of The Times harshly criticized NATO’s policy in Eastern Europe, accusing the leadership of the alliance of growing tensions around the situation in Ukraine. how did the USSR collapse? ” – wrote Alistair Moore. “Russia with good reason considers Ukraine’s membership in NATO as a provocation!” Added Jonathan Davies. According to readers, the West does not think about what their reaction to Russian missiles in Latin America would be. “Is Stoltenberg behaving provocatively? missiles, so why shouldn’t Russia object to NATO, which is located right at the Russian doorstep? ” – wrote paul dee. “Do you think the US would be happy if Russia began to deploy its weapons systems and various military equipment in Mexico or Canada?” – noted another user. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in December 2014 amended two laws, abandoning the non-aligned status of the state. In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted amendments to the Constitution, securing the country’s course towards the EU and NATO. Ukraine became the sixth state to receive the status of a partner of the Enhanced Opportunity Alliance. Former secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen said earlier that Ukraine will need to meet several criteria for joining the bloc, which will take a long time. read articles on the site Inosmi & gt; & gt;

