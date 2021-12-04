British scientists have given a deadline for the coronavirus pandemic

https://ria.ru/20211204/koronavirus-1762165359.html

It became known how many more years the coronavirus will last

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The coronavirus will pose a serious threat until at least 2026, according to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). “SARS-CoV-2 will continue to threaten the healthcare system and require active control through vaccination and data monitoring for at least five years, “the organization said. Experts say this period may increase if vaccination and overall containment measures are not effective enough. In addition, British scientists determined that in the United Kingdom, compared with the rest of Europe, the situation with an increase morbidity has stabilized. In their opinion, this was achieved thanks to a widespread vaccination campaign. Nevertheless, experts from different countries do not exclude a new wave of coronavirus. This is due to the fact that on the twentieth of November in Botswana and South Africa a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 – B.1.1.529 was identified. The researchers note that it is highly transmissible and highly resistant to vaccines. Last week, the World Health Organization recognized the strain as “of concern” and named it after the Greek letter “omicron”. It has already been identified in four dozen countries, in Russia, according to the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, no cases of infection have yet been recorded. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. As Murashko noted, the proportion of vaccinated patients among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, severe cases are few, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

