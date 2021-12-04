Buffett’s ally calls the market “crazier” than the dot-com boom

Stock markets are now grossly overvalued, and the current situation is even crazier than it was during the dot-com boom in the late 1990s that ended in collapse, said Berkshire Hathaway Vice President Charlie Munger. billion) at a charity conference of investors in Sydney.

“Overall, I think this era is even crazier than the dot-com era,” said Warren Buffett, 97, a 97-year-old associate, quoted by The Australian Financial Review.

The S&P 500 has more than doubled since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began in the world, Bloomberg notes. According to Bank of America and EPFR Global, investors poured nearly $ 900 billion in equity funds in 2021 – more than in the last 19 years.

Munger has supported China’s policy of containing large companies, despite investor concerns about the threat of Evergrande default and the collapse of shares in Alibaba, Tencent and Didi. “They are right to limit the boom and not let it go too far. Taking into account the fact that my country does not do this, we are inferior to China, ”said the American investor.

He also stated that he would like to see cryptocurrencies “never be invented,” and praised Beijing for its measures to ban them. “Once again, I admire the Chinese, I think they made the right decision – just to ban them. In my country, the English-speaking civilization made the wrong decision, and I just hate to participate in such crazy booms in one way or another, ”he said.

Munger has been on the board of directors of Berkshire Hathaway since 1978, during which time the company has increased its assets from $ 220 million to $ 460 billion, notes The Australian Financial Review.