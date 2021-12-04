Cardano Sips 10% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano sank 10%



Investing.com – The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 1.4369 on the Investing.com Index at 10:51 PM (19:51 GMT) on Saturday, down 10.06% on the day. This was the most significant drop in the value of cryptocurrency since October 27.

The fall also prompted a drop in Cardano’s market cap to $ 47.9444B, or 2.07% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. While earlier at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94.8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 1.1972 to $ 1.5570.

Over the past 7 days, the Cardano cryptocurrency has experienced a fall in the rate within the range lost 8.51%. The volume of Cardano currency traded in the last 24 hours prior to the publication of this material was $ 4.2702B or 2.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.1972 to $ 1.7565 in the past 7 days.

At the moment, Cardano is still below 53.63% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

It last traded at $ 49,305.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.50% on the day.

trading at $ 4,113.90 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.79%.

Bitcoin’s market cap is $ 932.8758B or 40.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap is $ 488.1129B or 21.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.