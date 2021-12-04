cars parked by the side of the road do not allow cleaning the roads of Vladivostok (PHOTO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The city administration notifies residents of Vladivostok on which streets the night snow will be cleaned on, but some of the roadsides of city highways remain parked anyway. Even threats to evacuate abandoned cars to a fine parking lot do not always help. And some areas are traditionally so crowded with the personal transport of citizens that it is already difficult to distinguish cars from snowdrifts.

Recall that on the night from Friday to Saturday in Vladivostok, snow removal was organized at Aleutskaya, Partizansky Prospekt, Lugovaya, from the junction and stop at Balyaeva, Semyonovskaya (they were supposed to clean up to the Dynamo stadium and Admiral Fokin). It should be admitted that Vladivostok residents nevertheless removed a significant part of the vehicles interfering with road vehicles, but not all and not everywhere. A VL.ru photographer filmed how loaders with a bucket were forced to bend around parked cars on the Aleutian side.

The correspondent also visited the places where the road vehicles have yet to reach – it is not yet clear whether she will be able to fulfill her mission there. So, in the areas of Shilkinskaya and Pushkinskaya, a significant area of ​​the roadway is traditionally parked. Moreover, here you can see both the snow-covered cars that have not started since November 30, and the vehicles of those who drove behind the “snow barrier” to leave the car overnight.

Note that the Vladivostok mayor’s office intends to notify every day where the night snow removal will take place on the roads and sidewalks – the townspeople are asked not to leave transport here for this time. In addition, in the Far Eastern capital, it was decided to connect the traffic police and evacuators to the clearing of roads. True, neither the police nor the city hall itself have any clear route, and drivers are not warned about the “attack” – it is not known whether the “evacuation” plans are coordinated with the road cleaning schedule.