Charlie’s Angels Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore reunite on screen after 18 years

Fans are thrilled with their outward transformation

Cameron Diaz recently became a guest on the Drew Barrymore talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. The Charlie’s Angels co-stars first appeared on screen together after the release of the second part of the film in 2003. They discussed work, failed dates, and shared past experiences.













New Charlie’s Angels: Everything You Need to Know About the Movie Read

In honor of the meeting, the celebrities took a selfie, which delighted their fans. “Beauty without filters and fillers is what social media needs,” one wrote, while another admitted, “I love you! You gracefully accept your age. ”

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore in Charlie’s Angels