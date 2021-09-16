Charlie’s Angels Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore reunite on screen after 18 years

September 16 |
Lada Nikolaeva
Fans are thrilled with their outward transformation
Cameron Diaz recently became a guest on the Drew Barrymore talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. The Charlie’s Angels co-stars first appeared on screen together after the release of the second part of the film in 2003. They discussed work, failed dates, and shared past experiences.
In honor of the meeting, the celebrities took a selfie, which delighted their fans. “Beauty without filters and fillers is what social media needs,” one wrote, while another admitted, “I love you! You gracefully accept your age. ”
Back in February, Barrymore admitted that she “never did anything to her face.” The actress joked that, knowing her addicted personality, she is afraid not to stop if will make an injection at least one time… Diaz said that she had tried Botox once, but did not dare to repeat the experience, as “the injections changed her face in a very strange way.”
Photo source: Instagram, stills from films
