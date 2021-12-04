Chris Hemsworth posted a “frosty” video from the filming of Tyler Rake: Rescue Operation 2

In the video, the actor revealed two important facts about the future action movie.

Shot from the movie “Tyler Rake: Rescue Operation”

Chris Hemsworth posted on Instagram a new video from the filming of the action movie “Tyler Rake: Rescue Operation 2”. In the video, the actor showed a snowy location and revealed two important facts about the film.



Hemsworth’s company in the video is directed by Sam Hargrave, who at the end of November also posted a video from the set and announced the start of production. In the video, Hemsworth and Hargrave ride a train somewhere in wintery Prague, Czech Republic.

Chris Hemsworth said that the sequel will be very different from the original in that this time the action will take place not in hot Dhaka, Bangladesh, but in cold Prague. The actor also noted that his character Tyler Reick somehow managed to survive the events of the first film:

“There are two points in which the second film is very different from the first. First, we are very, very cold. Secondly, I am alive. How? You will have to find out in the film itself, follow the news. ”

We will remind, in the finale of the film “Tyler Rake: Operation to Rescue” the mercenary Tyler Rake falls into the river after he received multiple wounds and was wounded in the neck. The dead body of the hero was not shown to the audience – there was a chance that Tyler survived. Now Hemsworth has confirmed that his hero is indeed alive! Apparently, the sequel will tell us how Tyler managed to escape.

Tyler Rake: Operation Rescue was a big hit for Netflix. The action movie has become one of the service’s most watched projects, so Netflix happily approved a sequel. And producers and screenwriters Anthony and Joe Russo in 2020 hinted that they want to expand the cinematic universe with spin-offs.

On the topic: “Tyler Rake: Operation Rescue”: Raid of an Explosive Blonde

