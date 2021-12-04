Chris Hemsworth showed a budget poster for the new Thor. And this is a joke where there is a trucker and Taika Waititi

Actor Chris Hemsworth showed a fake poster for Thor: Love and Thunder featuring Taika Waititi and fans joke. Instead of the god of thunder – a trucker held hostage by the director. But even this shot won the hearts of Marvel fans more than the original ad.

MCU star Chris Hemsworth has once again intrigued fans with a shot from the set of the new film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is scheduled to premiere in mid-February 2022. In the photo, which the actor posted on his Instagram page on May 15, the thunder god posed with the director of the film, Taika Waititi. In doing so, Thor donned a long hair wig and a Marvel baseball cap when the Oscar-winning screenwriter posed in a blue shirt and dark glasses.

In the caption under the post, Chris Hemsworth joked that this is not just a joint photo, but a budget poster for the sequel to Thor.

chrishemsworth They did tighten the budget for the official Thor: Love and Thunder poster, but the message is clear – a lot of love and a lot of thunder […]

After the publication of the photo, it became the property of Twitter, where the fans admitted that they did not recognize the actor in the image of a god (at minimum salaries).

No, Chris Hemsworth is not real.

Commentators joked that Chris Hemsworth looks scared and allegedly obeys the “evil” – Taika Waititi.

It looks like one of them is holding the other hostage.

In addition, fans took notice: in the new series, viewers will be delighted not only by the muscular, but also by Thor with long hair.

So, the long hair is back again.

Thor is now a trucker.

However, many users of the platform agreed that the fake poster from the stars attracted and positioned the audience much more than the professional work of artists.

Perhaps even better than the playbills of most other films.

Previously, all the attention of fans was drawn to the video where Chris Hemsworth boxing with his son. A couple of punches, an attack, but you shouldn’t worry – after a spectacular duel, the audience understood who would become Thor in the future.

And fellow Thunder God – DC star Henry Cavill – had to crack down on critics. The actor wrote that there is no need to meddle in his relationship, and subscribers seem to understand the reason for Superman’s anger.