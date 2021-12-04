Chris Hemsworth’s understudy reveals that the actor swayed too much

The understudy performing the stunts for Chris Hemsworth complained about the actor – he swayed so that he could not keep up. Now the stuntman has to eat like the god of Asgard and train the same way, and this is not a challenge for everyone. It looks like the next movie is about the biggest Thor ever.

Bobby Holland Henton – Chris Hemsworth’s stunt double in the upcoming film about the god of Asgard, Thor: Love and Thunder, admitted that he dreams of the day when Chris Hemsworth will stop swinging. The stuntman spoke about his suffering to the Australian morning radio show Fitzy & Wippa.

The man explained that the more muscle Chris gains, the more he has to swing himself. And while everyone admires the actor’s performance and new parameters, his double cannot share the joy of people.

It’s brilliant, but now I have to reach those dimensions too. And then I write him a message: “Thanks a lot, dude, this time it’s going to be even harder,” Hanton said.

Bobby also shared the daily routine that he observes with the actor.

We train together all the time and are on the same diet. We eat every two hours. It has become a real routine. I don’t like to eat at all. And there is a full diet, – said the understudy.

Additionally, Hanton explained that Chris Hemsworth’s current fitness is a huge challenge for both of them.

He is now the biggest Thor he has ever been. So I need to be the biggest I have ever been. This is a big challenge, but I’m ready for it, – added Henton.

Bobby Hanton cleared up rumors about the actor’s back pain after training. The understudy said that training with a lot of weight is always difficult, but Chris is still a mountain man and is quite healthy.

Chris Hemsworth is preparing very hard for the role of Thor, and it can be seen even in his rest. The actor shared a family vacation photo, but everyone is looking only at his torso. After all, he can only belong to the god of Asgard.

But not only the actor himself can boast of excellent physical shape. Thor took a picture with his mom and confused people. After all, a 60-year-old woman looks more like his younger sister than the one who gave him life.