Combat helicopter over the border. Versions of Minsk and Kiev

The fact that the military helicopter of Ukraine “Mi-8” violated the Belarusian border during the exercises, said in the State Border Committee of Belarus.

“Today, December 4, at about 12 noon at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the Novaya Rudnya checkpoint of the Mozyr frontier detachment, a violation of the airspace of the Republic of Belarus by Ukraine was recorded,” the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the Ukrainian helicopter flew over the state border of the republic at an altitude of about 100 m and advanced 1 km inland. “The Ukrainian side has been informed about this incident,” the message says.

The Belarusian border guards have also published a video – the footage from the surveillance cameras shows a helicopter flying over the forest.

Kiev denies that the incident took place at all. The speaker of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko said that the data on “illegal crossing of the airspace of the Republic of Belarus by Ukrainian pilots is not true.” “This situation has not been recorded,” he told the UNN agency.

He also stressed that the service had not received “official letters about the violation of airspace from the State Border Committee of Belarus.”

Later, the State Border Service of Ukraine stated that “it has repeatedly noted that both aviation and unmanned aerial systems will be actively used to monitor the border within the framework of strengthening the border and conducting the Polesie border operation.”

“Aviation was still used today. There were no violations during the flights and the performance of tasks by the crews of the aircraft, including the violation of the airspace of the neighboring country, ”the statement on the agency’s website says.

In parallel with the incident, the Ukrainian security service released a video of the exercise on the border with Belarus. Security officials carry out maneuvers using special equipment, including aviation.

During the special operation “Polesie”, the Ukrainian military are working out scenarios of “escalation of the migration crisis” – in order to prevent the entry of illegal migrants into the country.