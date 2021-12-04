Coronavirus can circulate in the world until 2026 – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

British scientists from the Science Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) at the government of the country warned that the coronavirus could circulate on the planet for the next five years before becoming endemic, that is, weakened to the level of a common cold thanks to vaccinations and natural immunity. The SAGE explained that monitoring for new mutations and “proactive” measures will be required until 2026, although the advisory group did not specify what these might include.

The Expert Group acknowledged that there was still no decision on whether this option would cause more or less severe disease. At the same time, they noted the contradictory nature of the reports that come from the epicenter of the distribution of the omicron variant in South Africa. Local doctors insist that most infections are mild, but hospital admissions are steadily increasing, according to the Daily Mail. At a meeting chaired by England’s Chief Physician Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientist Sir Patrick Wallance, the Commission concluded that the omicron strain is infectious, but the evidence for its impact on vaccines is still unclear despite the threat it poses. …

Scientists will not know the full picture of the transmission of the virus, its evasion from the vaccine or the lethality of the “omicron” for another two or three weeks – until they can isolate the virus in the laboratory, study its biology and test its action in the blood previously infected or vaccinated people. British scientists have called on Downing Street to introduce vaccination passports and a list of work-from-home guidelines to counter the proliferation of the omicron variant.

The latest data on confirmed cases of coronavirus in England show that the strain is already actively spreading in Albion. A leading British epidemiologist said omicron infections are likely to be mild due to immunity from past infections. Although this option still accounts for a very small number of infections in the United Kingdom, experts have fears that the country may be on the verge of a new, much larger wave of a pandemic.