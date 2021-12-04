https://ria.ru/20211031/macbeth-1756715397.html

Critics speak about Joel Cohen’s “Tragedy of Macbeth”

Reviews of the film “Macbeth’s Tragedy” have appeared on the Internet. This is the first tape that Joel Cohen shot without his brother Ethan. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Reviews of the film “Macbeth’s Tragedy” have appeared on the Internet. This is the first tape that Joel Cohen shot without his brother Ethan. The painting is based on a play by William Shakespeare. It tells about the Scottish Lord Macbeth. The witch predicted to him that he would ascend the throne. For the crown, the power-hungry aristocrat is willing to do anything. Denzel Washington portrays Macbeth in Joel Cohen’s film. The image of his wife was embodied by the director’s wife, Francis McDormand. It also stars Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and others. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Joel Cohen’s solo project has a very high rating of 98 percent. This means that the overwhelming majority of the reviews based on which the rating was made are positive. The tape disappointed only one author out of 48: Dustin Chang from ScreenAnarchy. “At best, The Tragedy of Macbeth looks like a vain project where the director tries to please his wife and gives her the role she dreamed of (apparently for 15 years),” the journalist said. In his opinion, Cohen produced a boring and flat film adaptation of the play. Charlotte O’Sullivan sees nothing wrong with Lady Macbeth playing the director’s wife. In her opinion, Cohen made the right decision by choosing Washington and McDormand for the main roles. Their play gave “new meaning to familiar phrases,” the critic said. She thinks Joel has made one of the best films of the year, and the picture is “as harsh and elegant as Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (and has something of James Weill’s Bride of Frankenstein).” “Cohen’s visuals have something of Kurosawa, Wells and German Expressionism, and the film also resembles a ’30s or 40s crime drama,” writes Peter Bradshaw, author of The Guardian. “The production wouldn’t be so strong if would not be her two main stars, “says Valerie Complex from Deadline. She also stressed that Cohen’s version of Macbeth is “one of the few that focuses on fantasy and brings it to the fore.” The world premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth took place on September 24 at the New York Film Festival. The film will be released on the Apple TV platform on January 14, 2022.

