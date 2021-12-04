“Crying at night”: the grandson of a retired woman who was abused in a hospital in Sevastopol spoke about her condition – Gazeta.Ru

The grandson of pensioner Valentina Stadnik, who complained about the bullying of the orderlies at the Sevastopol hospital. Pirogov, told Gazeta.Ru that the woman was taken home from the medical facility. Now the victim’s family is awaiting a reaction from law enforcement agencies.

“We took my grandmother home. She feels more or less normal, as they say – houses and walls are treated. But at times she recalls the nightmare that she had to endure – crying at night, saying that she was defamed in front of her dead husband. Regarding the reaction of the law enforcement agencies – after writing the application, I was told that the inspection by an internal affairs officer would be carried out within ten working days. I wrote the application on November 25th, ”he said.

According to the man, after the situation was publicized, the hospital management did not contact the pensioner’s family, and the Sevastopol Health Department reacted to the publication of the story with a comment on social networks.

“No, we didn’t. Conversations with management [больницы] there were also no, except for brief dialogues with the head of the department and the attending physician. [Представители Депздрава] answered in the comments under my post in the group “Vkontakte” “Black list of Sevastopol,” – explained a relative of the woman.

Previously, the Telegram channel “Mash on the Wave” reportedthat pensioner Valentina Stadnik was abused by the medical staff in one of the hospitals in Sevastopol. According to the channel, the orderlies “threw the elderly woman on her back and forcibly took a useless urine test with a large catheter.” The relatives wrote a statement to the police.

The Department of Health of Sevastopol said that they intend to conduct an official check “for a thorough analysis of all the circumstances of the incident.”