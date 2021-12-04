Denzel Washington played Macbeth in one of the Coen brothers

https://ria.ru/20210921/macbeth-1751178181.html
A trailer for the drama “Macbeth” by Joel Cohen has appeared on the Web, Collider reports. RIA Novosti, 09/21/2021
MOSCOW, September 21 – RIA Novosti. A trailer for the drama “Macbeth” by Joel Cohen has appeared on the Web, Collider reports. The film is based on the play of the same name by William Shakespeare. Denzel Washington played the main role in the film. He played a Scottish nobleman who was predicted by a witch to become king. For the sake of the throne, he is ready to do anything. Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and others also starred in the tape. Macbeth is the first film that Joel Coen directed without his brother Ethan. Their latest collaboration is The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2018. According to Collider, the movie will be released on December 25, and will appear on the Apple TV + platform on January 14, 2022.
