Deripaska explained the need for cities in Siberia with Stolypin’s words – RBK

The businessman noted that the regions of Siberia and the Far East have great potential, but for its implementation, infrastructure and investments are needed, which are not there today.

Oleg Deripaska

(Photo: Vladislav Shatilo / RBC)



Without new centers of economic growth in the regions of Siberia and the Far East, Russia may miss an important historical moment. Entrepreneur Oleg Deripaska wrote about this on Telegram.

He pointed out that now the Asian markets are growing at a “cosmic pace” and the structure of global demand is changing (the demand for Russian goods in China, Korea and Japan is growing). At the same time, American sanctions, which are being introduced against Russia under “the most absurd pretexts,” can cut the country off from Western markets at any time.

The businessman recalled that back in 1908, Pyotr Stolypin, speaking in the State Duma and speaking about the advisability of building the Amur railway, urged not to cut off the head of an eagle facing east.

“Our eagle, the legacy of Byzantium, is a two-headed eagle. Of course, the single-headed eagles are strong and powerful, but by cutting off our Russian eagle one head facing east, you will not turn it into a single-headed eagle, you will only make it bleed to death, ”Deripaska quoted Stolypin.

