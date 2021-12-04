DiCaprio to star in “One More” Remake | moika78.ru

Leonardo DiCaprio will star in the remake of the Danish drama One More Each.

DiCaprio’s Appian Way has auctioned off the rights to a remake of Thomas Winterberg’s Danish drama One More Each. The news of this became known when the film won the Oscar for Best International Film.

Presumably, the script for the remake will be written specifically for DiCaprio. But now the project does not have a scriptwriter and director.

The film One More Each tells the story of four teachers who consume alcohol every day to test its positive impact on life. The film is dedicated to the director’s daughter, who was supposed to play the daughter of Mikkelsen’s hero, but died in an accident.

In addition to Appian Way, Jake Gyllenhaal and Elizabeth Banks were trying to get the rights to the film. According to Deadline, Winterberg chose DiCaprio’s proposal because he wanted to see him in the role of a vulnerable middle-aged man going through an existential crisis.

In addition to the Oscars, the list of awards “One More” includes “Cesar”, BAFTA, four European Film Academy awards and five “Robert” awards, which are presented by the Danish Film Academy.

Moika78 previously wrote that the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles. This year, the record was broken by 83-year-old Anthony Hopkins, who became the oldest “winning” actor in the history of the award. And the most “Oscar-winning” film of this year was the drama “The Land of the Nomads”, which took away three main awards.