DiCaprio’s Russian double Son Leo dreams of conquering Hollywood and winning an Oscar

The guest of the new episode “Let’s talk” with Vadim Manukyan will be the aspiring theater and film actor, the popular tiktoker Son Leo.

Son Leo has over three million TikTok subscribers to date. Now he is represented on the site under the pseudonym Mom Leo. The fact is that the site has repeatedly blocked his accounts, but he is like a Phoenix bird again and again returns to his audience and to his millions of subscribers.

Recognition came to Tiktoker in his native Rostov-on-Don. At the age of 21, he became the de facto double of Leonardo DiCaprio during the Titanic. According to Son Leo, at that time almost every passer-by approached him with the same phrase: “Do you know who you look like?” Tiktoker would very much like to meet Leonardo, moreover, Son Leo has taken the path of an acting career, he dreams of conquering Hollywood, and so that one day DiCaprio would present him with an Oscar. It is worth noting that TikToker deliberately visually changed his image in order not to be just a copy of a Hollywood actor, but to have his own personality.

Watch the big interview with Son Leo on November 28 on the FAN site.

