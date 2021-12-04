Digest: Kremlin tests the West for strength, Israel demands to end negotiations with Iran

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

The meeting between Anthony Blinken (left) and Sergei Lavrov did not defuse tensions

Ghost of a nightmare scenario

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met in Stockholm with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an effort to defuse tensions resulting from a high concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders.

NATO and Western intelligence agencies warn of the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian authorities say they will not allow a new NATO expansion to the east, and accuse Kiev of intending to resolve the conflict in Donbass by force.

Blinken warned Sergei Lavrov that Russia will face serious sanctions if the conflict with Ukraine escalates. The West fears that Russia may launch a military operation under the pretext of protecting its citizens in Donbass, where half a million residents have received Russian passports in recent years.

“The nightmare scenario of a military confrontation is returning,” Lavrov said, stressing that Russia does not want conflicts.

