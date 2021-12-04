Digest: Kremlin tests the West for strength, Israel demands to end negotiations with Iran

December 3, 2021

Photo author, TASS Photo caption, The meeting between Anthony Blinken (left) and Sergei Lavrov did not defuse tensions

Ghost of a nightmare scenario

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met in Stockholm with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an effort to defuse tensions resulting from a high concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine’s borders.

NATO and Western intelligence agencies warn of the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian authorities say they will not allow a new NATO expansion to the east, and accuse Kiev of intending to resolve the conflict in Donbass by force.

Blinken warned Sergei Lavrov that Russia will face serious sanctions if the conflict with Ukraine escalates. The West fears that Russia may launch a military operation under the pretext of protecting its citizens in Donbass, where half a million residents have received Russian passports in recent years.

“The nightmare scenario of a military confrontation is returning,” Lavrov said, stressing that Russia does not want conflicts.

The Russian authorities are striving to obtain guarantees from the West that would preclude further NATO advance eastward. Brussels considers the conclusion of such a pact unacceptable, which in essence is a division of spheres of influence.

“But if our NATO partners declare that no one has the right to dictate to any country wishing to join NATO whether it can do it or not, we cite the provisions of international law that state that each state has the right to choose how to ensure its legal interests in the field of security “- quoted by Interfax Sergei Lavrov.

Israel demands to end negotiations with Iran

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Naftali Bennett Calls For Action Against Iran’s Nuclear Activity

Israel called on the world powers to immediately end negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program due to the fact that Tehran, according to a new IAEA report, has decided to start production of 20% uranium in 166 modern IR-6 centrifuges at the enrichment plant in Fordow.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned the US that Iran is using nuclear blackmail as a negotiating tactic. Iran responded by saying that diplomats in Vienna (where negotiations are taking place) would not listen to Israel’s “instructions”.

Negotiators are trying to salvage a 2015 Iran deal that was on the brink of collapse after US President Donald Trump decided three years ago that the United States should withdraw from the deal. President Biden said the US would return to the agreement and lift sanctions on Iran if it fulfills the necessary requirements.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Thursday that Tehran is pessimistic about the Vienna talks to re-establish the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which resumed on Monday.

Photo author, EPA

Angela Merkel will officially leave the post of German Chancellor only next week, but on Thursday there was an official farewell ceremony – to the music of a military band, a guard of honor with torches and the song of the punk singer Nina Hagen, who once frightened the Germans with her extravagance with her extravagance. Why Nina Hagen? More about this in our material:

Photo author, EPA

Trafalgar Half-Wheat

Every December, a gorgeous Christmas tree appears on Trafalgar Square in London, traditionally brought from Norway. This time, the country’s main Christmas tree, as a well-known character in an English children’s book would say, is a sad sight.

Guardian: Kremlin tests the West for strength

The statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that Russia has plans for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine is confirmed by both open source data and estimates of Western intelligence services, writes the British Guardian.

“There is enough reason for all this,” the newspaper quoted an unnamed insider as saying.

President Biden is said to have been worried about the situation for several weeks, but attempts to defuse tensions, including Thursday’s meeting with Blinken with Sergei Lavrov, have yielded no results. This suggests that Russia wants the crisis to continue.

Jane’s, a military intelligence specialist, has documented the deployment of Russian tanks, artillery and other equipment from Crimea to Smolensk, which experts coolly describe as anomalous Russian military activity.

Neil Melvin, director of international security research at the analytical institute Rusi, described the troop concentration as much more serious than in April, because this time there are signs of immediate preparation for combat operations. A concrete example of this is the field modifications of armored vehicles, which are structures similar to metal cages, built on top.

According to the newspaper, these modifications are a sign of concern of the Russian command over the recent purchases of Western weapons by Ukraine. The American Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems and the Turkish TB2 Bayraktar attack drones are of particular concern. These systems hit armored vehicles where they are most vulnerable, namely from above.

All this, the newspaper writes, raises the question: why does Russia seek to speed up events?

The Guardian cites the opinion of Orysia Litsevich, a Ukrainian analyst at the Royal Institute of International Relations, London, who believes that time is playing in Ukraine, and the Kremlin does not want to watch the neighboring country slowly but surely drift towards the West.

It can be argued that Moscow is thus testing the resolve of the United States and the collective West, especially at a time when a new government is coming to power in Germany. But Western diplomats stress that Ukraine is not a NATO member, and therefore the West is not obligated to defend it if it comes under attack. That is why Jens Stoltenberg stressed that the West will respond with economic sanctions.

A full-scale attack is difficult to imagine, says Neil Melvin, but Russia’s goal, in his opinion, is different – to revive the stalled Minsk process.

“Russia wants to neutralize Ukraine and turn it into a buffer state. It will be optimal for the Kremlin – to have a recognized autonomous Donbass with a leadership elected under Russian control and having the right to veto Kiev’s foreign policy,” the Guardian expert quotes.

This interpretation of the Minsk agreements, however, will be politically impossible to sell to Ukraine, partly for this reason, this process has stalled.

Meanwhile, Western leaders reaffirm their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who also met with Lavrov, said this on Thursday.

So this test of strength in the confrontation between East and West is still far from over, sums up the British Guardian.

“The Jacket Case”

Photo author, IRAKLI GEDENIDZE / POOL / AFP

The Tbilisi City Court held a hearing on the case of the embezzlement of budget funds by former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili. The Georgian court has been considering this case since the mid-2010s, but for the first time the hearings were held with the participation of the main defendant.