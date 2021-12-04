Doctors call a symptom of high blood sugar with irreversible consequences

High blood sugar is most often associated with complications in the lower extremities, particularly the feet, but symptoms can also occur in the mouth. The researchers found that people with diabetes lose ten teeth on average, compared to less than seven in healthy people.

Research on this is published in the Journal of the United States Dental Association (JADA). It follows that 28% of the subjects with diabetes have lost all their teeth. High blood sugar could restrict the connective tissues of the oral cavity in nutrients that enter the body with food, while excess sugar intake additionally forms plaque on the teeth, and food debris between the teeth, in particular sweet food, creates favorable conditions for bacteria and leads to periodontitis.

Doctors warn diabetics against excessive consumption of sugar and starch, as well as trans fats, writes the Daily Express. Among the early symptoms of periodontitis, they name bleeding and swollen gums. If it worsens, pulling pain may appear, which becomes sharp during brushing. To be sure that this is periodontitis and not another disease, and to establish a connection with diabetes, consult your doctor or dentist.

Studies confirming the connection between periodontitis and a number of serious diseases (stroke, diabetes, respiratory infections, as well as difficult childbirth) have been carried out by scientists since the second half of the 20th century, while over the past 20 years periodontitis has been associated with erectile dysfunction, obesity, and decreased cognitive abilities. rheumatoid arthritis and even suggest that periodontitis may exacerbate complications from COVID-19.