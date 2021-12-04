“Don’t build up J. Lo’s ass if it doesn’t suit you”: Natalya Bochkareva on plastic surgery

The actress told why she did not have rhinoplasty and breast augmentation.

The star of the series “Happy Together” Natalia Bochkareva expressed her opinion about plastic surgery. In a conversation with Lera Kudryavtseva, the 40-year-old actress shared that she was not against surgical interventions, but she herself resorted to the help of a surgeon only once in her life after the birth of two children.

“All women after childbirth are faced with the fact that their breasts become either larger or lose their shape. I did the procedure, but I didn’t insert anything, I didn’t increase anything. The correction returned my shape, because I have children of the same age, I breastfed them for a long time. In addition to the correction, I did nothing else. In the face, too, “- said the actress in the show” The stars converged“…

Natalia will not insert breast implants, because in the future she plans to have more children – the artist does not want “to have something foreign” during breastfeeding. learned more about the process of the operation.

“To correct the nose – they can hook the brain, because this is all done with files. This is terrible!” – Bochkareva considers.

As for other women, Natalya absolutely supports their decision to improve themselves, but asks to assess their appearance sensibly and not abuse plastic.

“If you want to put your body in order – fine, but do not build up Jennifer Lopez’s ass if it doesn’t suit you,” the actress emphasized.

Recall that in 2019, Lera Kudryavtseva faced the unpleasant consequences of plastic surgery – 10 years after the operation, her breast implant broke and began to leak into muscle tissue. The blonde had to urgently seek help from surgeons to remove the silicone. Now she recalls her experiences with horror and does not understand why she did breast augmentation at all and opposes plastic surgery.