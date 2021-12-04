Dwayne Johnson donated his car to a veteran

“He takes care of his 75-year-old mother, works as a personal trainer and supports women who have suffered from domestic violence,” the actor explained. “Oscar is an example of a person who can be kind to the core.” Dwayne Johnson has posted a series of photographs of the man’s reaction to an unexpected gift. During the day, the publication received more than four million likes.

Like most stars, Johnson was not always bathed in glory, there were also turning points – most of them were in childhood. “The Rock” was born near San Francisco in the family of the successful wrestler Rocky Johnson. When Johnson was 14 years old, he and his mother were literally evicted from their home in Hawaii – his father was at a training camp in Tennessee at that time. The Rock then decided that he would never let his parents go through this again. The second tipping point came eight years later: Johnson was kicked out of the Canadian Football League with six bucks in his pocket. Remembering the moments of the fall, now the actor speaks of them as an inspiration that gave him the motivation to move on and get better.