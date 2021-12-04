Eco-activists in Serbia protest against lithium mining plans for the second Saturday

sava center
Photo caption,

One of the points where the protesters gathered was the Belgrade “Sava Center”

In Serbia, for the second Saturday in a row, demonstrators block key streets and highways. Thousands of people took to the streets again, dissatisfied with the authorities’ environmental policy.

In addition to Belgrade, actions took place in Novi Sad, Nis, Sabac, Pozarevac, Pancevo, Valjevo and other cities of Serbia.

The protesters planned to block about 50 important routes. According to media reports, during the day they managed to completely block traffic in the center of the capital near the Moskva hotel.

The protests were mostly peaceful, but there was a fight in Novi Sad. New promotions are planned for next Saturday.

