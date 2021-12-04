Eco-activists in Serbia protest against lithium mining plans for the second Saturday

2 hours ago

Photo caption, One of the points where the protesters gathered was the Belgrade “Sava Center”

In Serbia, for the second Saturday in a row, demonstrators block key streets and highways. Thousands of people took to the streets again, dissatisfied with the authorities’ environmental policy.

In addition to Belgrade, actions took place in Novi Sad, Nis, Sabac, Pozarevac, Pancevo, Valjevo and other cities of Serbia.

The protesters planned to block about 50 important routes. According to media reports, during the day they managed to completely block traffic in the center of the capital near the Moskva hotel.

The protests were mostly peaceful, but there was a fight in Novi Sad. New promotions are planned for next Saturday.

The protesters’ demands are connected with the plans of the British-Australian concern Rio Tinto to start mining lithium in the west of the country.

“Our waters have been destroyed, our land has been poisoned. And so I came to express my disagreement,” one of the protesters, Alexander Tomich, told the BBC.

“I do not believe that something will change immediately after the protest, but I hope that new times will come and that normal people will start to deal with the environment,” he added.

Mine situation

Earlier, the Serbian authorities have repeatedly stated that they will allow Rio Tinto to develop lithium deposits only after a referendum. According to experts, the deposit discovered in the area of ​​the Yadar River may contain up to 10% of the world’s proven lithium reserves.

The reserves were discovered by the largest international conglomerate Rio Tinto in 2004. The company promises to invest $ 2.4 billion in the construction of the mines.

However, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic this week signed a new referendum law that removed the 50% turnout requirement for it to be valid. Also, the new law stipulates that 30 thousand signatures, certified by a notary, are required to initiate a referendum. The certification costs about 35 euro cents, that is, a referendum can cost about 10 thousand euros.

This alarmed the activists. Before the protests, the Association of Environmental Organizations of Serbia (SEOS) linked them to the fact that President Aleksadr Vucic signed a referendum law, which thus came into effect.

Photo caption, Protest in Belgrade

“Thus, we continue to express our disagreement with the plans to open lithium mines, the law on referendum, the law on expropriation, privatization and intensive exploitation of natural resources,” the association said in a statement.

The second law, on the exploitation of resources, gives foreign companies the right to extract minerals in Serbia. However, it has not yet been signed.

Photo caption, Protest in Gorna Nedelica

What are the authorities saying?

Last Wednesday, Aleksandar Vucic said that “the street will not decide the political course,” adding, however, that the police “will not stop demonstrations unless someone’s life, property or institutions are threatened.”

Vucic added that he had signed the law on the referendum, but he hadn’t signed the second law yet, as he was awaiting an expert opinion.

On December 4, Vucic visited the town of Gorne Nedelica in western Serbia, near the planned Rio Tinto mine, and, according to his administration, spoke with citizens to get their opinion on the project.

“I am here to listen to your every problem and comment,” the president said at the time.