Erdogan changed Turkey’s export brand
… Turkey’s new export brand, aimed at increasing the recognition of Turkish products abroad, will be Türkiye (Turkey), the corresponding decree of the President of the country Tayyip … PRIME, 04.12.2021
ANKARA, Dec 4 – PRIME… Türkiye (Turkey) will become a new export brand of Turkey, aimed at increasing the recognition of Turkish products abroad, the corresponding decree of the country’s President Tayyip Erdogan was published in the official publication Resmi Gazete.
The decree notes that this decision is “the next comprehensive step reflecting the rich culture and heritage of the country” and designed to confirm the good faith of Turkish exporters, while the term Türkiye most fully reflects the culture and values of the Turkish people.
Now export products will be supplied under a single brand “Made in Türkiye” instead of “Made in Turkey”. The term Türkiye will also be used in correspondence with foreign states and organizations.