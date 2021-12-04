Erdogan changed Turkey’s export brand

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
36

2021-12-04T10: 50: 00 + 03: 00

2021-12-04T10: 56: 07 + 03: 00

2021-12-04T10: 50: 00 + 03: 00

2021

https://1prime.ru/state_regulation/20211204/835415228.html

Erdogan changed Turkey’s export brand

Economy

news

ru-RU

https://1prime.ru/docs/terms/terms_of_use.html

https: //russiasegodny.rf

… Turkey’s new export brand, aimed at increasing the recognition of Turkish products abroad, will be Türkiye (Turkey), the corresponding decree of the President of the country Tayyip … PRIME, 04.12.2021

economy, news, turkey, export, turkish lira

https://1prime.ru/images/83322/85/833228568.jpg

1920

1440

true

https://1prime.ru/images/83322/85/833228568.jpg

https://1prime.ru/images/83322/85/833228567.jpg

1920

1080

true

https://1prime.ru/images/83322/85/833228567.jpg

https://1prime.ru/images/83322/85/833228561.jpg

1920

1920

true

https://1prime.ru/images/83322/85/833228561.jpg

https://1prime.ru/Financial_market/20211203/835406811.html

Economic Information Agency PRIME

7 495 645-37-00

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //russiasegodny.rf/awards/

Economic Information Agency PRIME

7 495 645-37-00

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //russiasegodny.rf/awards/

Economic Information Agency PRIME

7 495 645-37-00

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //russiasegodny.rf/awards/

Economic Information Agency PRIME

7 495 645-37-00

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //russiasegodny.rf/awards/

Economic Information Agency PRIME

Erdogan changed Turkey’s export brand

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip ErdoganPresident of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ANKARA, Dec 4 – PRIME… Türkiye (Turkey) will become a new export brand of Turkey, aimed at increasing the recognition of Turkish products abroad, the corresponding decree of the country’s President Tayyip Erdogan was published in the official publication Resmi Gazete.

Flag of turkey

Turkish lira strengthened moderately after the announcement of the country’s central bank

The decree notes that this decision is “the next comprehensive step reflecting the rich culture and heritage of the country” and designed to confirm the good faith of Turkish exporters, while the term Türkiye most fully reflects the culture and values ​​of the Turkish people.

Now export products will be supplied under a single brand “Made in Türkiye” instead of “Made in Turkey”. The term Türkiye will also be used in correspondence with foreign states and organizations.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here