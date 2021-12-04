Erdogan reacted to thousands of opposition rally

https://ria.ru/20211204/erdogan-1762209593.html

ANKARA, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, speaking to his supporters in the city of Siirt in the southeast of the country, said that more people came to his rally than to the rally in Mersin with the participation of the leader of the country’s main People’s Republican Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu. at a rally in Mersin in the south of the country demanding the resignation of Erdogan amid a record drop in the lira exchange rate. would fill that one, “Erdogan said, speaking at the opening of a number of facilities in Siirt. Lived on his Twitter, he urged Turkish citizens to maintain confidence in the national economy. “We will achieve the stabilization of the price situation already in the first half of next year and will continue to resolutely fight against any unfair price increase,” the Turkish leader noted. According to him, one of the reasons for the recent rise in prices is a strong rise in prices for raw materials. world markets. “The Turkish government is always on the side of manufacturers and employers. We also support the idea of ​​low interest rates for the development of the economy,” Erdogan added. The Turkish currency, which at the beginning of the year traded at the rate of 7.4 lira per dollar, fell by almost 50% over the year. , to 13.9, and on November 23 set a new anti-record, falling by 16%. Such a sharp drop in the lira per day was the highest in the last 20 years. It came after the Turkish central bank decided on November 18 to cut the discount rate to 15% from 16%, after which Erdogan reiterated in a televised address for a discount rate cut, arguing that it would lead to a decrease in inflation. Leaders of Turkey’s main opposition parties have previously blamed Erdogan is incompetent and called for early elections amid a record fall in the lira exchange rate. The Turkish leader rejected the call, saying that the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey will take place as planned in June 2023.

