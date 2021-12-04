Erdogan “renamed” Turkey – Gazeta.Ru

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree to change the export brand of Turkey, now Turkish products will be produced under the name Türkiye (translated from Turkish as Turkey). The corresponding document has been published in the official publication Resmi Gazete…

The decree emphasizes that this decision is “the next comprehensive step, reflecting the rich culture and heritage of the country.” The new name is aimed at confirming the good faith of Turkish exporters. At the same time, it is emphasized that the term Türkiye fully reflects the culture and values ​​of the Turkish people.

Now products from Turkey will be supplied to other countries under a single brand “Made in Türkiye” instead of “Made in Turkey” (made in Turkey – translation from English). The term Türkiye will also be used in correspondence with foreign states and organizations.

Previously reportedthat the Turkish lira has depreciated to record levels. On December 3, the exchange rate fell to 13.89 per dollar.