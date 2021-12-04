Europe expects Russia to attack Ukraine in winter 2022

Russia plans to invade Ukraine, Bild sources say

Photo: Alexey_Gaynov © URA.RU news from the plot War in Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans for an invasion of Ukraine are in the box. This is reported by sources from NATO of the German edition of Bild. According to them, Moscow's offensive against Kiev will take place in the winter of 2022. "If Putin orders, the Russian army will launch a simultaneous attack from northern Crimea, through the separatist territories in the east and north. This will happen at the end of January – beginning of February, "the newspaper reports the opinion of the sources. According to them, one of the options for developing an offensive is a simultaneous attack. The text of the publication notes that the offensive of Russia can take place in three stages. "At the first stage, the south of Ukraine will be captured. At the second stage – a blow from the north-east in the direction of Kharkov with the aim of capturing eastern Ukraine. The third stage involves the encirclement and siege of Kiev from the north-east and north-west, "- specifies the source. URA.RU sent a request to the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment on this topic. At the time of publication, no response was received from the department. Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk proposed to the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to introduce a list of "tough punitive measures" against Russia in connection with the aggravating situation in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian ambassador, Germany should introduce sanctions against the Russian Federation by December 8, reports Life … Melnik believes that Russia should be excluded from international organizations, and the import of Russian gas, oil, coal and other resources should be stopped.

