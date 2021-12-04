https://ria.ru/20211204/potok-1762138761.html

Europe is afraid to freeze, but it will have to

Europe has warned that Nord Stream 2 will definitely not work in winter – RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

Europe is afraid to freeze, but it will have to

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will most likely not work this winter due to “problems” with certification, wrote in an article for a Slovak newspaper … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

2021-12-04T02: 40

2021-12-04T02: 40

2021-12-04T02: 48

economy

in the world

Ukraine

USA

Slovakia

Europe

vladimir putin

European Commission

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761767414_0:319:3073:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6faa01adb3737454674410305b5d42f6.jpg

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will most likely not work this winter due to “problems” with certification, energy expert and former member of the Strategic Group of Advisors to Support Reforms under the Ukrainian government Karel Girman wrote in an article for the Slovak newspaper DenníkN. In his opinion, this fact aggravates the situation with the preparation of Europe for the winter, which may turn out to be “very frosty.” At the same time, the expert drew attention to the extremely insignificant reserves of natural gas in European storage facilities, as well as the limited transit along the main pipelines. “stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The construction was completed on September 10, despite numerous US sanctions and opposition from other countries. To launch the pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG must complete certification as an independent operator. In November, the German regulator suspended the certification procedure, recommending Nord Stream 2 AG to create a German subsidiary, which will have to re-submit a full set of documents. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the gas shortage in the European market was the result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were not supplied to Europe from the United States and the Middle East, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters. On November 9, on behalf of the Russian leader, Gazprom began to implement a plan to inject gas into five European underground storage facilities (UGS). The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

https://ria.ru/20211127/potok-1760997853.html

https://ria.ru/20211202/potok-1761741208.html

Ukraine

USA

Slovakia

Europe

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761767414_86-0:2815:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8690b9cfacb41d7fc10e61ac2d66d63a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, in the world, ukraine, usa, slovakia, europe, vladimir putin, european commission, gazprom, nord stream 2, nord stream 2 ag, russia, karel girman