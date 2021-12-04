European Commissioner announced Russia’s reduction of gas supplies to the EU by 25% – RBK

In particular, since the beginning of the year, Gazprom has increased gas supplies to Germany (by 16.8%), Italy (by 19.5%), Romania (by 221.8%), Poland (by 7.5%), Finland (by 9.1%), Bulgaria (by 43.8%), Greece (by 12.2%), Slovenia (by 53.9%).

In addition, the company said that following the results of the second half of November, Greece, Slovenia, Switzerland, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In November, the company announced that it exported 158.8 billion cubic meters to non-CIS countries. m, which is 10.4% more compared to January-October 2020. Then the leaders were also Romania (an increase of 272.2%), Turkey (110.4%), Serbia (101.7%) and Bulgaria (51.9%).

Gas prices in Europe began to rise in April, and in early October reached a record $ 1969 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. Then a decline followed. On November 16, the exchange value of gas in Europe exceeded $ 1,000.

At the end of October, Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to increase gas exports to Germany and Austria after the end of gas injection into Russian storage facilities. On November 9, the company announced the start of a plan to inject gas into five European underground storage facilities. Against the backdrop of rising prices in Europe, Gazprom reported that in the first nine months of 2021 it earned a record RUB 1.5 trillion.