European countries plan to open a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan

European countries plan to open a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan

2021-12-04T14: 24

2021-12-04T14: 24

2021-12-04T14: 24

PARIS, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that several European countries, including France, are working to open a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, and he said that a number of security issues need to be addressed. during his visit to Doha, he explained that the project of a joint diplomatic representation does not mean political recognition of the Taliban * movement and political dialogue with its representatives. In early August, the Taliban intensified their offensive against the government forces of Afghanistan, entered Kabul on August 15 and announced the next day that the war is over. The last two weeks of August from the Kabul airport, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who was in charge of foreign policy during the first rule of the Taliban. * * The organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

2021

