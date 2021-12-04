Ex-Chancellor of the British Treasury tells how he drove Obama out of Elizabeth II’s dinner – Gazeta.Ru

Former Chancellor of the UK Treasury George Osborne told the publication Business Insider one notable incident of former US President Barack Obama during his visit.

According to him, during the official reception of the head and first lady of the United States, Elizabeth II called the Chancellor and asked to send the President of the United States out, since it was too late and Her Majesty wanted to get ready for bed.

“I turned to look at him and saw that he was having a wonderful time – drinking vodka and martini with his friends. And I will have to play the role of the person who escorts you home in the midst of the fun, ”he said.

The publication notes that perhaps Obama took revenge on him two years later, when at the G8 summit he repeatedly called Osborne “Jeffrey”.

Former US President Barack Obama made an official visit to the United Kingdom in 2011. Then there was an incidentwhen the orchestra played the national anthem “God Save the Queen!” right during the toast of the head of the American state.