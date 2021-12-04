Ex-head of the European Commission Juncker admitted that Merkel annoyed him – Gazeta.Ru

Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker admitted that the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel annoyed him. He said this in an interview with the newspaper. Die Welt…

“I don’t blame her for Europe’s problems, but it sometimes irritated me that she needed so much time to get from thinking about the final result to what is happening now,” said the former head of the EC, referring to the height of the migration crisis in 2015 …

At the same time, Juncker expressed confidence that Merkel was in the right place at the right time. The ex-head of the European Commission added that he will miss Merkel, because she has a rare trait in Europe – the ability to listen and pay equal attention to everyone.

Formerly German government spokesman Steffen Seibert statedthat the new chancellor Olaf Scholz will be elected before acting. Chancellor Angela Merkel will resign. Tentatively, this will happen on December 8th.

Angela Merkel served as German Chancellor for 16 years – since November 22, 2005.