Fashion digest: from Kate Moss, who became the face of the lingerie brand Kim Kardashian, to Natalia Vodianova in a smartphone advertisement

Another week passed under the sign of the Cannes Film Festival – celebrities and luxurious outfits became the main fashionable themes. What else happened in the industry, we tell you in our digest.

1.Natalia Vodianova became Samsung Ambassador

Russian top model and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova has become the official ambassador of Samsung Russia. Over the coming year, she will be participating in promotions and brand campaigns dedicated to promoting Galaxy mobile devices. The first advertising campaign with the model has already started. Natalia explained the decision to cooperate with the brand by her interest in the world of modern technologies.

For more than five years now, I myself have been investing and participating in the creation of technology startups. In this, I am fascinated by the opportunity not only to look into the future, but also to touch it, to take part in its creation,

– she said.

2.Naomi Campbell starred in Burberry campaign

The British brand this week unveiled a new ad campaign for the TB Monogram collection. Its main character is the 51-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Naomi Campbell

The collection conveys an optimistic feeling of summer and a sense of constant impulse – excitement before what comes next. And so I thought: “Who, if not my friend Naomi Campbell, could bring this idea to life?”

– shared the creative director Riccardo Tisci.

In the shots taken by photographer Danko Steiner, Naomi poses on architectural plinths set in the water, the minimalistic scenery symbolizing the coastal landscape.

3.Phoebe Fileo is definitely returning to the world of fashion

Rumors of the return of Phoebe Fileo seem to have started to circulate right away, as soon as she left Celine in 2017 and went into the shadows for several years. And this week, fans of the designer finally received official confirmation. Phoebe Fileo will definitely be back and launching her brand with support from LVMH. All details are still kept secret – they should be announced in January 2022. In the meantime, Phoebe wants to focus on the preparatory work.

Phoebe Fileo

Being in my studio and creating again was exciting and incredibly enjoyable at the same time. I look forward to meeting my audience again,

– admitted Phoebe.

From the fashion conglomerate, Fileo can count on comprehensive support, as the head of LVMH Bernard Arnault called her “one of the most talented designers of our time.”

Phoebe Fileo and Bernard Arnault

4.Kate Moss became the face of the Kim Kardashian Skims brand

Remember Kim Kardashian’s trip to Rome where she met Kate Moss? It seems that the stars not only enjoyed the beauty of the architecture and walked around the Vatican, but also discussed business. It was revealed this week that 47-year-old Kate Moss has become the face of the lingerie and homewear brand, Skims, which Kim launched in 2019.

Kate moss

Kate is a true fashion icon. She continues to influence entire generations in culture and style,

– said Kim, who, by the way, has been friends with Moss since 2014 – they met at the birthday party of their mutual friend, designer Riccardo Tisci.

As a reminder, it was announced last week that Kardashian was temporarily suspending the activities of his beauty brand KKW Beauty. But with Skims, things seem to be going uphill! Kim recently became a supplier of lingerie and homewear for the US Olympic team.

5.Valentino couture show was held in Venice

For the second day in a row, Venice was the site of major fashion events. First, Saint Laurent held his show there, but last night Pierpaolo Piccioli presented a new collection for Valentino. The collection has turned out to be mesmerizingly beautiful: the focus is on incredible color combinations and unusual feather hats reminiscent of jellyfish. In the new collection, Piccioli sought to emphasize the connection between fashion and visual arts.

For admiring this beauty and we recommend meeting the weekend!